Ghana Beach Volleyball team get support ahead of Africa Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Dr Albert Tetteh Botchway presenting the items

Laboma Beach Resort has donated sporting equipment to the Ghana Beach Volleyball Team ahead of the Africa Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

Laboma Beach Resort presented items such as jerseys, projector, corns and others to the team ahead of their qualifiers.



The Africa Commonwealth Games qualifiers kicks start from the 24- 29 March 2022 at the Laboma Beach Resort, Accra



Managing Director of Laboma Beach Resort, Dr Albert Tetteh Botchway spoke to the media after the presentation.



“We’re doing this presentation to the Black Spikers, this is the venue they are going to hold the qualifies and we’ve realized government only concentrate on football they don’t concentrate on other sporting discipline so we thought it wise to support the Spikers once the qualifies is coming on that’s why you can see few things we’ve bought to make sure that they have something to use to train until the tournament starts”

Vice president of Ghana Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Association, George Tetteh expressed his appreciation to the Laboma Beach Resort management.



“On behalf of Ghana Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Federation I want to render our appreciation to the management of Laboma Beach Resort, this is not the first time they are presenting items to the team. They have been providing for us and today they are here to do same. We are very much grateful to them. We want to promise them that we’re not going to disappoint them. We are going to emerge winners of this competition and qualify for the commonwealth games”. He said



12 countries from Africa will take part in the he Commonwealth Games beach volleyball qualifies which will be held in Accra, Ghana from March 24-29, 2022.



The ultimate winner will qualify for the Commonwealth Games to be staged in Birmingham in July