6
Menu
Sports

Ghana Black Princesses lose 3-0 to USA in U-20 Women’s World Cup opener

Usa Women FZ5lgY9WAAEBXRZ.jfif USA won the match by 3-0

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Black Princesses started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America in their opening group D game of the 2022 FIFA under-20 Women’s World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica.

The Princesses were in high spirits coming into the game but their hopes of getting a point from the game was dashed after they conceded their first goal minutes into the game.

USA captain, Michelle Cooper led by example as she scored the first with a header from a cross.

The Black Princesses made an attempt to respond but were reduced to 10 after the referee shown Jacqueline Owusu a red card after consulting VAR.

The Americans doubled their lead when Alyssa tapped in a cross from Michelle Cooper over Ghana's keeper to make it 2-0 before halftime.

After coming on for just four minutes Ally Sentnor scored the 3rd for the Americans to end Ghana’s hopes of picking a point in the game.

The Princesses nearly suffered another red card after a tackle from Cecilia Nyama but the referee overturned her decision following VAR consultation.

Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 17:00 GMT.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa