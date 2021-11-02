Ghana Black Stars and Ghana Football must regain past glory - Odartey Lamptey

Nii Odartey Lamptey, Former Ghanaian midfielder

Former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey wants the team to regain its lost glory.

He is, therefore, appealing to Ghanaians to support the team and the new coach to make the team better.



He said the coach had managed the team before, understands our terrain and with the needed support, he will perform as expected.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, the former player noted the most important thing is for us to make Ghana proud at the African Cup, qualify for the world cup and lift the flag of Ghana high.

To him, football in Ghana must regain its lost glory and return to the days when Ghanaians loved the game and supported the team.



He thought that Ghana could have given CK Akonnor time instead of relieving him of his job as we did.



"We should have given CK time. I think he was not on the wrong side. He was not done yet. We should have given him time,” he argued.