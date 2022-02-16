Ghana Boxing Authority urge promoters to renew licenses to avoid termination

Promoters risk losing their licenses

The Ghana Boxing Authority has urged boxing promoters to renew their licenses to enable them to host fights and help uplift the dignity of the sport.



In a statement, the GBA said the renewal of licenses will ensure promoters regain their identity as legitimate members of the Ghana Boxing Authority.

According to the authority, only 5 registered promoters who have renewed their licenses are legitimate to organize bouts in the country.



The GBA caution promoters to renew their license to avoid being rendered as unqualified license holders.



Read the full statement below