Ghana & Chelsea defender Baba Rahman makes huge donation to Northern Regional FA

Baba Abdul Rahman making the presentation

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has presented donated football items to the Northern Regional Football Association.

The Chelsea left-back made a cash donation and 156 footballs to 52 Juvenile clubs of Sagnarigu FA and Tamale Metro FA.



Tamale Metro FA, Sagnarigu FA and Northern Regional Football Association received One GH¢1,000.00 each to support their administrative costs cum operations.



The 26-year-old also donated GH¢4,000 to Referees revolving fund.

Alhaji Alhassan Abu Hassan Rahzo is the NRFA Chairman expressed his gratitude to Rahman for his gesture.



He further urged other national team players hailing from the region to support clubs to regain its rightful place in Ghana football.



The player encouraged beneficiary teams/clubs to make good use of the donation.