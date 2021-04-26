Ghana Coup Update: All you need know about di coup and di alleged plotters wey try to overthrow Prez Akufo-Addo

Ghana prez, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana intensify efforts to prosecute alleged coup plotters wey plan to overthrow Prez Akufo-Addo.

Attorney General of Ghana, Godfred Dame renew state efforts after dem rearrest, present de suspects before court wey dem slap fresh charge - high treason on dem.



De new charge of High Treason be de highest crime of de land, punishable by death sentence for Ghana.



All 10 suspects including senior police officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzo appear before de court on Saturday.



De state dey accuse de high profile police officer, ACP Agordzo as alleged leader of de coup plotters who dey mobilize de activities of de group in WhatsApp.



Attorney General, Godfred Dame reveal say "dem plan to overthrow de President den later announce en overthrow. Dem manufacture explosives, test de weapons which show clear physical act to pursue de plan."

"Dem discuss ways of killing de President, whether to kill de president or not... And how dem go make an announce en own overthrow" Mr Dame reveal.





Background to coup plot

In 2019, security agencies for Ghana arrest one group which called, Take Action Ghana who plan to overthrow govment.De security agencies mount dawn operation to arrest de suspects who plan in detail how dem go take over de country.Ghana security agencies according to Information Ministry, carry out joint operation for 15 months where dem survey den gada evidence on activities of de suspects.Some of de accused, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu according to security officials target young people to radicalize dem as part of dema plans.

De accused who form group, Take Action Ghana (TAG) target key state installations like Jubilee House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, National Communications Authority as part of de coup plot.



After de fresh charges, de court grant dema bail application pending next hearing on May 25, 2021.



