Ghana Coup update: Senior Police Officer, medical doctor and oda pipo wey dem alleged dey behind de coup plot

ACP Benjamin Agordzo bi one of di accused

De Attorney General of Ghana renew state efforts to prosecute suspects behind alleged plot to overthrow Prez Akufo-Addo from power.

Dis be after dem rearrest de suspects last week Saturday wey dem present dem before court wey dem slap fresh charge - high treason on dem.



Out of all 10 suspects, authorities alleged senior police officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzo as leader of de coup plot.



So who be ACP Benjamin Agordzo?



Assistant Commissioner of Police get over 26 years of experience inside Ghana Police Service. En area of specialty be Investigations, Training and Human Resource Development den Police Operations;



En most recent experiences be en role as Director of Operations for de Police Headquarters, Accra.



In 2006, he act as head of training of security forces for Sudan, where Africa Union Mission dey maintain peace.



Around 2010, he rise to position pf Assistant Director of human resource development in recruitment for de Ghana Police College

By 2015, he occupy position of Director of Operations for de Ghana Police Service, where he play key role as Ghana prepare for de 2016 elections.



Education



In terms of education, he complete University of Cape Coast in 1997 plus Diploma in Sociology with distinction.



He continue en studies to degree program where he graduate with first class Bachelor of Education degree.



He complete en MPhil fir Norway in Education where he study for Norsk Laererakademi, Norway



Finally, he proceed go do en Doctorate degree in Human Rights and Politics by 2020 which he complete plus distinction.



Dr Agordzo dey describe enself as International Training Expert, Lecturer, Facilitator Educationist, Researcher, Consultant, den Peacekeeper in many multicultural settings including two missions to Sudan and Somalia.

Ghanaian security officials say he give some assistance to mastermind behind alleged coup plot, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, den some eight other suspects.



Who be medical doctor, soldier and other suspects?



Ghana security officials say de mastermind behind dis coup plot be, medical doctor, Fred Yao Mac-Palm.



Dis doctor be medical director for Citadel Clinic which dey Accra.



He be de owner of de medical facility wey dey Alajo, suburb of Accra.



Chaw information no dey on de background of dis suspect apart from de fact that he attend Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University.



According to Dr Mac- Palm, he form de group, Take Action Ghana around July 2018 as NGO to bring relief to de vulnerable in Ghana.En clam be say de group wan stage demonstrations against bad governance after de Ayawaso West Wuogon by election.

The alleged mastermind of a coup plot, Dr Frederick Yao Mac- Palm, says the organisation which he formed - Take Action Ghana (TAG) - was not interested in planning any coup but was rather planning to stage a demonstration to drum home bad governance in the country.



According to him, the political class was afraid of the impact TAG would have in the country and that was why the group had been accused of planning a coup.



Eight accused coup plotters



Apart from de senior police officer and medical doctor, another eight suspects dey on government list as party to de coup plot.



Dem dey include Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, Johannes Zikpi, civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, who be blacksmith den Bright Alan Debrah, fleet manager.



Background to coup plot



In 2019, security agencies for Ghana arrest one group which called, Take Action Ghana who plan to overthrow govment.

De security agencies mount dawn operation to arrest de suspects who plan in detail how dem go take over de country.



Ghana security agencies according to Information Ministry, carry out joint operation for 15 months where dem survey den gada evidence on activities of de suspects.



Some of de accused, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu according to security officials target young people to radicalize dem as part of dema plans.



The accused who form group, Take Action Ghana (TAG) target key state installations like Jubilee House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, National Communications Authority as part of de coup plot.



After de fresh charges, de court grant dema bail application pending next hearing on May 25, 2021.



