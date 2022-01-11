Ghana Deaf Sports Association calls on the Brazilian Ambassador

Ghana Deaf Sports Association with Marco Saprano

Source: Cecil Stanley Nii Teiko Tagoe, Contributor

The Ghana Deaf Sports Association paid a courtesy call on the Brazilian Ambassador at his residence to formally inform him of their preparations towards the 2021 Summer Deaflympics which will be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil from the 1st - 15th May 2022.

The delegation was led by Mr. Kingsley Nana Kweku Asah( Board Chairman,G.D.S.A) and Country Director for Vobiss Solutions and his executives and some section of the media. We were met by the Counselor at the Brazilian Embassy Marco Saprano and he briefed us about the Ambassador having to leave back to Brazil but the embassy is ready to support the Association facilitate their visas for the first meeting of Chef D' Missions in Brazil on the 14th of January 2022. He stressed that they have heard of Ghana's participation and are ready to offer any help at all to Ghana.



Mr Kingsley Nana Kweku Asah also thanked them for offering their support and also thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and also the National Sports Authority for collaborating with them for this meeting. He also urged the media to help promote the Disable Sport like the able ones. Money is the Key Factor for a successful tournament and he prays all goes well for Team Ghana to participate in the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Ghana is a hub of talents in all sporting disciplines and I believe the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority will make things ready for the Ghana Deaf Sports Association to make the nation proud in Brazil come May this year.