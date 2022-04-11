0
Menu
Sports

Ghana FA, UEFA to stage four-nation U-17 tournament in April

Black Starlets Yellow The Black Starlets

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association with support from UEFA is set to stage a four-nation U-17 tournament in April.

The tournament will be staged in the capital.

The tournament which is scheduled between Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 28, 2022, will feature host Ghana, Togo, Benin and a yet to be named team from Europe.

The Black Starlets will represent Ghana in the tournament as part of the build-up to the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations. Coach Samuel Fabin and his side will use the mini-tournament to strategize for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations that comes off in Cape Coast in June this year.

The Black Starlets have been preparing for the two competitions since December 2021.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide