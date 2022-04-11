Ghana FA and UEFA to stage four-nation U-17 tournament in April 

The Black Starlets to represent Ghana in the UEFA tournament

The Ghana Football Association with support from UEFA is set to stage a four-nation U-17 tournament in April.

The tournament will be staged in the capital.



The tournament which is scheduled between Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 28, 2022, will feature host Ghana, Togo, Benin and a yet to be named team from Europe.

The Black Starlets will represent Ghana in the tournament as part of the build up to the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations. Coach Samuel Fabin and his side will use the mini tournament to strategize for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations that comes off in Cape Coast in June this year.



The Black Starlets have been preparing for the two competitions since December 2021.