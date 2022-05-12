Ghana FA boss confirms imminent appointment of Otto Addo, coaching stars for Black Stars job

Otto Addo

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has confirmed the imminent appointment of Otto Addo and his technical crew for permanent Black Stars job.

Addo guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after dispatching sworn West African rivals Nigeria in an epic two-legged qualifiers in March with support from Mas Ud Didi Dramani, Chris Hughton and George Boateng.



Earlier reports in the local media suggested the Ghana FA boss will engage Chris Hughton in meeting as they edge closer in appointing a permanent Black Stars technical team.



But Kurt Okraku denying the media report, confirmed they are close in appointing Otto Addo and his technical team for permanent Black Stars job ahead of immediate national assignments.



“Rumour mongering is becoming the order of the day in football...Just to be clear, I do not have a scheduled meeting with Chris Hughton”



“The FA, having assessed the work of the technical team of the Black stars, and having engaged all relevant stakeholders, is working to keep Otto, Didi, George and Chris in their respective roles for all immediate assignments”



“Official announcement expected shortly.... Other need areas of the technical team that the Coach has identified is being addressed” he posted on Facebook.

Ghana held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in the Nigerian capital, winning the tie on away goals to become the first African country to book a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will face Portugal, who beat Ghana 2-1 in the group stages on their last appearance at the tournament in 2014, and South Korea in Group H in Qatar before their anticipated re-match with two-time World Cup winners Uruguay.



African powerhouse Ghana qualified by beating Nigeria, while South Korea and their talismanic striker Son Heung-min will also look to unsettle the perceived bigger footballing heavyweights — just as South Korea did by beating Germany at Russia 2018.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







