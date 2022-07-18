Ghana FA nears securing sponsorship for GHPL, DOL and WPL - Asante Twum confirms

GFA communications director, Henry Asante Twum

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has confirmed his outfit is on the verge of securing a headline sponsor for the various leagues.

The Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and the Women’s Premier League have been without a headline sponsor.



However, speaking ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season, Asante Twum told Asempa FM that the country’s football governing body will soon announce a headline sponsor for the various leagues.



“In the past two seasons, the various leagues have been played without a headline sponsor and you cannot blame the current administration because we are all aware of what happened,” he said.



“When we took office, we have made the effort to stream the Women’s League on Facebook and also being aired on MAX TV. We know it’s not enough but it is better than before.

“We have spoken to companies who are willing to come on board to sponsor the various leagues and I am sure before the start of the football season, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce the respective companies and what they are offering the leagues.



"We're excited about the discussions. I look very positive. In the next few weeks, we will make the details public. Not only one company. It's not only for Ghana Premier League but also for Division One League and Women's Premier League,” he added.



Meanwhile, the 2022/23 football season will kick off in September as announced by the Ghana FA.