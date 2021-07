Ghana FA opens formal investigation into match-fixing after AshGold vs Inter Allies fiasco

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association has opened formal investigations into allegations of betting and match-fixing after an Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah confessed to scoring two own Goals to spoil bet in the side's 7-0 defeat at Ashantigold.

The scandalous match at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi has spared outrage in the West African nation.



Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah confessed on Monday that he deliberately scored the two goals to spoil the betin a massive bombshell to hit local football.



Ghana football has been thrown into chaos and threatens the integrity of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Ghana FA has started investigation into the match with allegations of match-fixing rearing its ugly head again.



The GFA said in a statement on Monday: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all its members and the public that the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Match-day 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The GFA has resolved that:



1.The Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors will lead the “sporting” investigations by the GFA, and

2. The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.



The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.



The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.



GFA INTEGRITY HOTLINE As provided for in the GFA Statutes and emphasised during all the training the GFA gave to clubs and match officials before the start of the league, one of the core objectives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the commitment to promote the integrity of football in Ghana.



The GFA is committed to investigate all reports of match manipulation(s) and bring the culprits before the Ethics Committee of the Association. The GFA is also committed to report to and assist the Ghana Police Service all such cases of match manipulations which violates the criminal laws of Ghana for prosecution.



Allegation of match-fixing has rocked the Ghanaian top-flight this season with a number of top officials, journalists, reporters and fans heavily involved in the betting syndicate.