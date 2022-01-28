Ghana FA receives over 100 applications for vacant Black Stars job

Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association has been inundated with several CVs of coaches interested in taking over the reins of the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

This comes after the GFA officially confirmed its decision to part ways with Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac on Wednesday, January 26.



The FA in a statement said the sacking of Milovan “follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report, and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.



The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.



The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee for their service and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

With the Black Stars of Ghana involved in a crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March, it would be interesting to know which coach the GFA would hire after Milovan’s sacking.



A source at the GFA told the Finder that the association has received over 100 applications from coaches who want to take up the vacant role.



Milovan was hoping to revive his coaching career with Ghana, twelve years after leading the country to the finals of the 2010 AFCON and the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



However, things have not gone as planned with the Black Stars crushing out of the 2021 AFCON at the group stages, losing to both Morocco and Comoros in Group C.