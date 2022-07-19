Ghana FA secures UEFA assist equipment support through FAI for Women’s Regional DOL clubs

The equipment support will be made available for the upcoming 2022/23 season

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured UEFA assist equipment support for Women’s Regional Division One clubs across the country through the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The FAI has agreed to use its share of UEFA Assist funds to provide footballs and cones for all Women Division One clubs across the 10 football regions in Ghana.



This partnership for Women’s football development proposal was made by the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) during the Football Inclusion Programme in Ireland and concluded when the FAI Team visited Ghana.



The Football Association of Ireland accepted the proposal and successfully forwarded it through to the UEFA Assist programme.

The equipment support will be made available for the upcoming 2022/23 season for the second tier Women’s football development in Ghana.



"The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the Football Association of Ireland and the UEFA Assist for this kind gesture. This support will go a long way to develop grassroot Women’s football and to give a lot of our young girls a channel to express themselves socially through football".



"Football is indeed a great tool for social inclusion for a lot of our girls at the grassroot and as such the importance of this equipment support from the FAI and UEFA Assist can not be over-emphasized," said Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq).