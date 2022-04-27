Ghana FA set to close coaching deal with Otto Addo

Otto Addo

The Ghana Football Association are closing in on deal with Dortmund youth development coach Otto Addo, Footballghana.com can confirm.

Otto Addo, who took over the Black Stars as interim coach has become the favourite candidate for the vacant job ahead of various assignment.



The Dortmund youth development coach aided by Mas Ud Didi Dramani, Chris Hughton and George Boateng guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after seeing off Nigeria.



Footballghana.com can report an agreement has been reached between Otto Addo and the Ghana FA, pending approval from his employers, Dortmund.



GFA President Kurt Okraku is currently in Europe trying to get the deal wrapped up before returning to Ghana ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Otto Addo is expected to lead the Black Stars in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers which starts in June.

He will also take charge of the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.



Ghana have been paired against Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic in Group E of the qualifiers.



They opened their account against Madagascar at home.



The qualifiers begin in June with Ghana hoping to qualify for the tournament again after the disappointment of AFCON 2021.