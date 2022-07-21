Ghana FA should consider me because getting a lawyer is expensive - Ashantigold coach on ban

Ashantigold gaffer Thomas Duah

Ashantigold gaffer Thomas Duah has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to temper justice with mercy after being banned from football-related activities over match-fixing allegations.

The Miners will play in the third-tier league beginning next season, alongside Inter Allies, who were also demoted for the same offence.



Last season's Ghana Premier League between the two sides was fixed, according to the Disciplinary Committee. Ashgold won the game 7-0, with an Inter Allies player scoring two own goals on purpose.



The former Ghana international was handed a 24-month ban from all football-related activities for his involvement in match-fixing and manipulation.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Duah called on the Ghana FA to consider him since he had no hands in the act.



"I'm begging GFA to consider me. Getting a lawyer costs money. No one including Champion can boldly say they had a transaction with me. Before the game, I told Ashgold players to entertain fans because we didn't need points."



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has confirmed there will be a play-off between the three second-placed teams in various zones of the Division One League in search of a replacement for Ashantigold next season in the Ghana Premier League.