Ghana FA unhappy with lack of tax waiver in clearing kits for national teams

The GFA scribe was speaking at a sports forum on Metro TV on Wednesday, September 28, 2021

Ghana FA General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed that the association has been paying to clear kits sent for the various national football teams from PUMA even though the national teams are properties of the state and should have therefore received tax waivers.

He said such huge sums paid to the state to clear these kits could have been used to developed other aspects of our football like juvenile competitions.



He made this known while highlighting the GFA's monetary cost in running the day-to-day activities of the national teams especially the Black Stars.



“We’ve been paying for the Black Stars jerseys, sometimes over GH₵200,000.”



“We have some jerseys at the airport we’ve not been able to clear. At the end of the day, we have to take money meant for juvenile football to go and clear them,” he added.



Meanwhile, managers of juvenile teams and organizers of juvenile leagues continue to complain bitterly about needed to develop talents at the grass-root level.