Ghana FA yet to respond to Tema Youth petition over Accra Lions' promotion

Tema Youth boss Osei Kwaku (right) and GFA boss Kurt Okraku (left)

The Ghana Football Association is yet to respond to a petition from Tema Youth challenging the promotion of Accra Lions to the county's top-tier league next season.

The former Premier League side is unhappy with some decisions and has vowed to drag the FA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if the decision is not reversed.



Accra Lions were crowned champions of Zone Three on the strength of their superior goals and head-to-head advantage over Tema Youth, despite both teams finishing the season with 65 points.



However, Tema Youth are challenging the qualification of the Accra-based side, insisting the Appeals Committee of the Ghana FA misapplied Article 13 of the Division One League Regulations which hinge on the withdrawal of clubs from competitions.



Youth say there were variations in award decisions delivered by the judicial body involving Amidaus Professionals on May 7, 2021, and Phar Rangers on July 21, 2021.



The Ghana Football Association is yet to formally respond to the petition from Tema Youth amid fears another legal showdown could scuttle the start of the new season.

It is unclear why the response has delayed but the affected club want clarity and closure amid a looming legal crisis.



If the petition is successful, and the GFA rectifies all records of matches played and match statistics to reflect the true position of each club in zone 3, Tema Youth would be declared winners of the zone and qualify for the Ghana Premier League.



Tema Youth's petition is built on what it sees as the misapplication of the rules in favour of Accra Lions by applying the same Article 13, which deals with the withdrawal of clubs from the DOL, differently in the cases of Amidaus Professionals and Phar Rangers respectively.



They argue that while the same committee ruled that all clubs who had already played Amidaus Professionals should forfeit their points following the club’s withdrawal from the league, it directed that clubs that were yet to play Phar Rangers should be credited with three points and three goals.