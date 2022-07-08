0
Ghana Fastest Human 2022 set for Saturday July 9

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

The interesting GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition 2022 train which started in the north at the Tamale Alhaji Aliu Mahama Stadium on 4th June moves to Kumasi Paa Joe Stadium on 9th July,. 2022.

Reports reaching Yours Truly state that the venue is ready and Athletics fans in the Garden City can not wait.

The recent news and information about worldwide Athletics has made more people to show interest in Track & Field.

As preparations are being made for the World Games 2022 in Alabama, World Championships in Oregon and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, people including local athletes also want to be seen and known if they run faster.

I am certain that the attendance will be impressive and at the end of the day Ghana Athletics will be the winner.

This is an opportunity for the youth in the Senior High Schools and Tertiary Institutions to come out and show their running talent.

From Kumasi, the train stops at Cape Coast on 20th August and 24th September for the grand finale at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human which began in 2013 is concept put up by former Olympian Reks Brobby. It has enhanced the performance of top Ghanaian sprinters like Grace Obuor, Kate Agyeman, Emmanuel Yeboah, Joseph Paul Amoah and the 100 metres record holder, Benjamin Azamati.

