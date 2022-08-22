Ghana Feels Good Campaign to support the Black Stars of Ghana launched

Global Art Tour's Road to the World Cup campaign launched

Source: Sponsored

The Global Art Tour dubbed Road to the World Cup kickstarted in Accra, Ghana. The tour will visit 5 countries and various cities, including Dubai, Brazil and others, to promote and project the African Culture and identity through art.

The maiden tour started in Accra some months back, and it was officially launched last Saturday, the 18th of August 2022. According to the Founder of Ra|Naissance, Miss Genera Moore explained that;



The Ghana Feels Good campaign seeks to promote Ghana through art. The campaign is put together to create the right atmosphere for Ghana Black Stars and get the world to rally behind them to win the World Cup in Qatar 2022.



Ghana is predicted as one of the favourite teams in Africa that could stand the toughest moments to sail through to the finals and possibly, win the cup.



The Ghana Feels Good campaign doesn’t only seek to promote Ghana and the Black Stars but also to celebrate world football legends like World Pele, Killian Mbape, Lionel Messi and others.

The launch of the campaign last Saturday, 18th of August 2022, brought together different artists and renowned dignitaries from the diaspora and within the Ghanaian art and business industry.



Also, the event featured the bodyguard of the legendary Pele of Brazil (Mr. Ben Brobbey), who has worked with him for 12yrs and happened to be a Ghanaian. He also supported the Black Stars and celebrated other football legends.



The Ghana Feels Good Campaign will continue with other lineup activities that will be unveiled soon.