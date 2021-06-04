Ghana #FixTheCountry protest pre-trial hearing updates: Leaders stage walk to court

Presido Akufo-Addo goment bin dey under pressure to deliver good governance

Organisers of FixTheCountry protest on Wednesday stage 15 minimum walk to court for pre-trial hearing for Accra High Court.

Dis be sake of injunction wey Ghana Police bring against dem ahead of dema planned demo on May 9, 2021 by de Ghana police service.



De Police make secure injunction against de protest sake of de ban on public gatherings as part of Covid-19 safety protocols wey Ghana govment roll out.



But de group challenge dis application on basis that securing de application through exparte motion no be proper in Ghana.



Sake of that dem period de Supreme Court arguing that de police injunction be illegal.



But de police introduce new application for Accra High Court which dey prevent dem from staging another demo on May 19 based on intelligence dem gather.

De protestors who dey walk to court today for hearing on de new application believe say de Police, who dey expect say Supreme Court to throw out dema injunction shedda secure new injunction to frustrate dem.



Convenor for FixTheCountry protest, Oliver Barker-Vormawor talk to BBC Pidgin.



De issues which go come up in de during dis June 4 case be say de Police claim say dem pick intelligence that dem go protest on on May 9 or possibly May 19.



Sake of that dem bring in new application which be why de FixTheCountry convenors dey go court today.



But Mr Barker-Vormawor believe say for de convenors dis application be police strategy against dem sake of dem know say court go throw out de first injunction.

"Dem dey try bring new order sake of de first application be illegal wey dem dey hope say if Supreme court throw de case out, de second application go stop de protest" he add.



BBC Pidgin pick filla say Police presence dey de court premises already ahead of de hearing.



After de June 4 hearing today, de police and protestors go appear before de Supreme Court for hearing on de ex parte motion wey police first secure which de group describe as illegal.



