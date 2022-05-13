0
Ghana Flyweight champion Mohammed Aryeetey assures fans of victory in UAE

Mohammed Aryeetey, Mohammed Aryeetey, Boxer

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: newsghana.com

Ghana Flyweight champion, Mohammed Aryeetey has assured Ghanaians, especially his fans of a victory when he fights in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 21, 2022, against Msabaha Salum Msabala from Tanzania.

Aryeetey who was nominated for Professional Boxer of the year 2021 by SWAG told Yours Truly, that he will dish out a wonderful performance to attract the world.

According to Aryeetey who loves to be called the Golden Star, all preparations have been made, and he is most grateful to his coach, Zico and manager Mr. Evans for their support.

“I will go all out to make name for myself and mother Ghana, I have been waiting for such opportunities, and I am too happy,” he told Yours Truly.

The bout comes up at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

