Ghana Football Association challenged to prioritize club football

Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Former Kotoko Management Member

Former Kotoko Management Member, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, says club football remains the fulcrum of football all over. For him, it is regrettable the Ghana Football Association has over the years, placed prominence on only national teams, to the neglect of club football.

Dr. Baah-Nuakoh made the point on the GTV Sports+ programme “Saving Our Passion” on 17th March 2022. He intimated a change from an amateur league to a professional league only remained with the change of name as it failed to incorporate tenets of professionalism.



“At the beginning, it was just to change the name to a professional League, without necessarily looking at the tenets of a professional League,” he opined.



Dr. Baah-Nuakoh was unhappy football clubs such as Hearts of Oak and Aduana amongst others have been left to their fate when competing in Continental football games.

He reminded the FA that club football is their product and must do more to raise the country’s football to a certain standard.



“At the time we started this venture I think we also didn’t recognize the fact that league football is the basis of football anyway in the world. It’s club football so always I have had a challenge with the FA where the focus has always been on the national team from the Black Stars to the junior national teams to the extent that when Hearts of Oak or Kotoko for instance is playing in Africa is like it’s you who want to play, in Africa so it’s you, your job it’s your assignment, meanwhile, if you look at CAF regulations the organization of even inter-club competitions is done by the FA, on behalf of CAF but, to what extent has the FA for instance been involved in Clubs like; Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, Aduana trying to raise the flag of Ghana,” Dr. Baah-Nuakoh questioned.