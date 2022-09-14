0
Menu
Sports

Ghana Football Association responds to an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League

Gfa Logo 652x391 1 1 Ghana Football Association

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has stated that a few dishonest persons would not be allowed to interrupt the new football season.

Prosper Harrison Addo, the FA's General Secretary, speaking on Luv FM discussed the potential injunction on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

“I’m so annoyed when we allow people like that to disturb the investment of others. What we have put clubs through to invest in their pitches, jersey and everything and then we allow one man or two people out of their own selfish interest and they attempt to spoil the game and then people will look on, I won’t look on," he said.

“We will face this thing. In the coming days you will see. We will face this thing squarely; the rules are there and those people will be out of the game trust me. I’ll put my life on it. We will not sit down for a whole industry to shut down because of somebody’s selfish interest,” he added.

The Ghana Premier League commenced on 10 September 2022 with Accra Great Olympics beating Bechem United 1-0.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges