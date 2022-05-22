Ghana Health Service recommends suspension of all games involving Hearts of Oak

L-R Sulley Muntari, Salim Adams, Gladson Awako, Dennis Korsah(in front of Salim)

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recommended that all games involving Hearts of Oak be suspended due to an outbreak of Influenza A subtype H3N2 among the players.

This comes after the club reported an unknown illness that left them with only 16 players available for their midweek match against Bibiani GoldStar, as well as forcing the Ghana Football Association to postpone their clash against Eleven Wonders.



Many Hearts of Oak were hospitalized prior to the GoldStars game.



The GHS in a statement signed by Deputy Director-General Dr. Anthony Ofosu said, "Preliminary findings from our investigations indicate the outbreak of Influenza A subtype H3N2 among footballers of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.



"Following discussions we have had today, 21st May 2022, with a GFA official and an Accra Hearts of Oak official about the situation on hand, the Ghana Health Service recommends that to reduce any risk of further spread and to ensure that players recover fully and participate in the ongoing league, the GFA is to institute the following measures;

“Suspend all football matches involving Accra Hearts of Oak for the next seven (7) days.”



“Ensure the strict isolation of all footballers and staff of Accra Hearts of Oak showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose etc.”



“Liaise with the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service to support Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club institute appropriate prevention and control measures of Influenza A subtype H3N2.”



“Support the Ghana Health Service to conduct random tests of footballers for clubs not currently affected by the outbreak to ascertain the extent of the outbreak,” the statement added.