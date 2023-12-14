Ghana-Jamaica Chamber of Commerce aims to boost trade ties, champion inclusivity - Cobbinah

The Ghana-Jamaica Chamber of Commerce was duly launched on December 8, 2023

Source: GHANJACC

The Ghana-Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (GHANJACC) has been launched in the presence of Ghanaian traders, investors and the Caribbean community.

Despite Africa and the Caribbean having over $1 billion in trade potential, the two counterparts have minimal modern day trade activity.



According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the bilateral trade over the past 25 years between Ghana and Jamaica has declined from $43.1 million to $15.7 million, marking a decrease from 3.95% to an alarming 0.5%.



At the GHANJACC launch held on Friday December 8, 2023, Vice President of GHANJACC, Lakeshia Ford urged businesses to get acquainted with the chamber to tap potential trade benefits and open up avenues.



The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Derrick Cobbinah on his part said the new chamber is championing inclusivity while pointing that Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be integral to its mission, with dedicated programs to support and empower them to enter new markets.



"GHANJACC is poised to support chamber members with seamless cross-borders trade activities in Ghana and Jamaica," he stated.



Isaac Osei-Bonsu, a lawyer and Honorary Consul of Jamaican Consulate in Ghana shared that efforts will made to bridge the trade gap between Ghana and Caribbeans.

“What I am trying to illuminate here is that we [Ghana] and especially the Caribbean countries do not have to look to the north to trade when we have access to markets right at home in Africa. This is the beginning of the South South collaboration we all yearn for,” he noted.



The Ghana Jamaica Chamber of Commerce aims to increase access and connectivity between the private sectors of Ghana and Jamaica, paving the way for increased trade, investment, and cultural exchange.



As it stands, GHANJACC has identified areas such as financial technology, cyber security, textiles along with other Ghanaian services and industries that could benefit the Jamaican Economy, while Ghana could benefit from Jamaican services in tourism, solar farms, and agriculture such as fisheries.



The launch was attended by Honourary Council Isaac Osei-Bonsu, GHANJACC Board Member and CEO of Supreme Ventures Services LTD, Clair-Ann Kennedy. The event was also graced by Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.



The Ghana-Jamaica Chamber of Commerce is a private-led entity with a mission to be the foremost organization facilitating trade and investment between businesses in Ghana and Jamaica. The chamber’s services include but are not limited to trade missions, networking events and market entry support with headquarters in Accra-Ghana.