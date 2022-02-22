Ghana National Deaf Rugby team train ahead of Wales games

Members of the team with the NSA boss

Source: Ghana Deaf Rugby Association

The Ghana National Deaf Rugby Team which is currently based in Kumasi over the weekend held a training session with the national coaches at the Baba Yara stadium , Kumasi .

The team which is to play series of international friendly matches with their Wales counterpart in April as preparations towards the World Deaf Rugby championship in Argentina trained with the national team coaches in Kumasi.



The President of the Deaf Rugby Association Mr Yaw Konadu revealed that the Wales game is geared towards preparations of the world championship which will take place in Argentina in 2023.



He also made it known that their Wales counterpart have arranged for series of matches for the Team in the United Kingdom and in all the team will be playing about seven (7) matches before their return to Ghana .



He was happy about the support the team has so far received from the National Sports Authority. He was also grateful to the Herbert Mensah led Ghana Rugby Federation for all the support given to the Team.



In addition to the training the team as well met with the Secretary of the Ashanti Regional NSA Mr Owusu Ansah who sat in for the Regional Director of the NSA.

Ansah commended the team and it's management for the efforts they have put into training so far and as well promised the Regional NSA support to the Team as far as their camping in the regional capital is concerned , he indicated that the Regional Director is committed to the cause of the Team and has promise his full support for the Team .



Mr Wilson Agbesi , the acting Secretary General of the Ghana Deaf Rugby Association expressed his appreciation to the Ashanti Regional NSA for the great support and again appealed to the NSA to continue it's support.



He also stated that the Wales game is going to be a great preparations for the team as far as the World championship is concern and that the target of the team is to do very well in the world championship.



The Team will continue it's training at Kumasi till depart to Wales on the 20th of April 2022 .