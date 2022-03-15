Ghana-Nigeria Combined XI: Vincent Enyeama vs Robert Mensah

African goalkeeping legends Vincent Enyeama and Robert Mensah

Ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying double header between Nigeria and Ghana, GOAL Africa are picking our dream combined XI between these two West African heavyweights.

Both the Super Eagles and the Black Stars have storied histories in continental and global competition, and our shortlist for this combined Dream Team was overflowing with elite African talent.



However, only eleven stars can make the cut between these two West African giants, with matchday one pitting two legendary goalkeepers against one another.



International career



Enyeama was a key man in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2013, starring for Stephen Keshi’s fine side, and excelled at several World Cups.

He reached the Nations Cup semis on a further three occasions, twice making the Team of the Tournament, and enjoyed some unforgettable duals with Lionel Messi on the grandest stage of all.



Over nine years, Mensah made 38 appearances for Ghana, but missed the Black Stars’ Nations Cup successes of 1963 and 1965.



He was part of the side that reached the final in 1968—even though he didn’t play against Congo-Kinshasa in the deciding match—and 1970.



He and Ghana struggled at the ’68 Olympics.

Winner: Enyeama



Club Career



For all his consistency with LOSC Lille in France—where he came close to breaking the Ligue 1 record for consecutive minutes without conceding—Enyeama never won any club honours in France.



He did win the Israeli title with both Tel-Aviv heavyweights, as well as the Nigerian title and the Caf Champions League—both on multiple occasions—with Enyimba.

Mensah spent the entirety of his career—before his untimely death—in Ghanaian football, with the highlight being Asante Kotoko’s victory in the African Clubs Cup.



Three years earlier, he was also part of the Porcupines team that reached the final.



Winner: Enyeama



Individual Accolades

Enyeama once finished third in the classement for the African Footballer of the Year—a superb achievement in itself—and made Caf’s Team of the Year on three occasions.



Mensah eclipsed The Cat in the African Footballer of the Year voting—finishing second behind Ibrahim Sunday in ’71—having made the shortlist the year before.



He was also Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 1968 Afcon.



Winner: Mensah