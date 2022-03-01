Ghana, Nigeria to battle for Genk defender

Genk defender, Mujaid Aliu Sadick in action against Club Brugge

The Ghana Football Association and Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) are making moves to lure Genk defender Mujaid Aliu Sadick to play for their respective country.



Mujaid was born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother and therefore is eligible to play for both countries.



The 21-year-old was born in Spain and thus could nationalize for the European country as well.

The NFF is said to have begun talks with the Belgium-based center-back, a report by sportsworldghana.com claims.



Nigeria are said to be working on getting Mujaid Aliu to pledge allegiance alongside a host of other Nigerians born abroad before their World up playoff clash against Ghana in March.



Mijaid has represented Spain at youth level, Under 17 and Under 18. He joined Genk last summer from Deportivo La Coruna and has played 17 Jupiler League games scoring twice.



TWI NEWS