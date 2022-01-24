Ghana, Nigeria without head coach ahead of World Cup playoffs

Augustine Eguavoen and Milovan Rajevac

Nigeria knocked out of AFCON 2021

Tunisia qualifies to the quarter-final of AFCON 2021



Ghana and Nigeria in search of coaches



Both Ghana and Nigeria have lost their head coaches ahead of their much-anticipated World Cup playoffs in March 2022.



The Blacks Stars of Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last round of qualifiers which will give the ultimate winner a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.



The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

However, ahead of that draw, the Black Stars are without a head coach to guide them into that all-important game.



Ghana’s head coach, Milovan Rajevac was sacked four days after their abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana were knocked out of the tournament in the group stages for the first time in history after picking up just a point in 3 matches. The Black Stars lost to Morocco, Comoros and drew to Gabon.



In total Serbian managed 8 games which saw the Black Stars win 3 matches, draw 2 and lost 3 in his second stint.



Nigeria’s head coach, Augustine Eguavoen also resigned as the interim head coach of the Super Eagles after they were knocked out of the AFCON 2021 in the Round of 16.

Eguavoen who was appointed 27 days to the start of the tournament led his side to 3 straight wins at the group stages.



But luck eluded the Nigerians in their game against Tunisia in their match on Sunday, January 23, 2022, as they lost by 1-0.



Following the defeat to the Carthage Eagles, Eguavoen stepped down as the interim coach of the Super Eagles.



With about 60 days to their match, both Ghana and Nigeria will have to find a substantive coach for their World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs between March 22 and 27 2022.