Ghana, Only West African powerhouse yet to win AFCON in 21st century

Asamoah Gyan consoles Andre Ayew after Ghana lost to Ivory Coat in 2015 AFCON final

GhanaWeb Feature

The westernmost region of Africa is made up of 16 countries. Among them, there are four who stand out in football terms and carry a lot of weight when representing the region in an international tournament, especially the African Cup of Nations.



The four include, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ivory Coast. All four have won the AFCON with Senegal being the latest winner.



Senegal made history after beating Egypt in the finals of the 2021 edition of the tournament to clinch their first-ever AFCON trophy.



Following their triumph in Cameroon, the Teranga Lions have become the fourth West African country to win the trophy and the third country from the region to win it in the 21st century.



Therefore, among the four winning nations, Ghana are the only powerhouse yet to win the trophy in this century.

The Black Stars were the first West African side to win the trophy when they did a host and win in 1963.



They went on to win an additional three within 17 years- 1965, 1978, and 1982, making four in total.



The second most successful country in the West African region is Nigeria. The Super Eagles had their first taste of the trophy in 1980 and had to wait 14 years for their second.



They closed in on Ghana in 2013, where Nigeria emerged as the champions of the 2013 AFCON in South Africa, landing their first trophy of the century.



Third on the list is Ivory Coast, who won their first in 1992 and had their second triumph in 2015 when Equatorial Guinea hosted the tournament.

Interestingly, the Elephants won both trophies at the expense of Ghana, moreover, on penalties on both occasions.



Ghana have now gone 40-years since becoming champions in 1982, appearing in the final twice in this century, 2010 and 2015.



In the 2021 AFCON, the Black Stars could not qualify from their group as they bowed out with just a point.



However, they would be hoping to end the long wait for the trophy in 2023 in Ivory Coast.



