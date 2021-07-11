Ghana Paralympic Committee signs 3-year deal with Quarry and others

NPC-Ghana members with Mustapha Ussif, and sponsors Amanda Zhang Suzhen and Yao Antai

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

The Ghana Paralympic Committee (NPC-Ghana) has signed a sponsorship deal focused on Development and participation in competitions towards France 2024, with conglomerate quarry owners Ms Amanda Zhang Suzhen and Mr Yao Antai.

As part of the agreement, TT QUARRY, KK QUARRY and PILOT QUARRY has provided $20,000 (£14,734N/€16,400) to the NPC-Ghana to help with Ghana's preparations and development of athletes for qualifying competitions ahead of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, All African Games and France 2024 Paralympic Games.



Mr. Yao Antai, The CEO of the three Quarries has assured to also supply and support the construction of a sports center, supply clothing including tracksuits, t-shirts and caps to the Ghanaian team which is set to compete at Tokyo 2020.



The President of the Ghana Paralympic committee of Ghana Mr. Samson Deen introduced, signed and confirmed details to the Minister of Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif at the ministry said his strategy is the development of the Paralympic sports across the country and making same attractive to the people of Ghana.

Responding to the great news, Sports Minister said, "The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believe in youth development and continue to support the Ghanaian youth to excel in every field of their career, whether through sports, education and other forms of career choices," he confirmed the government is determined to use 2023 All African Games to be hosted by Ghana to give the Ghanaian youth best of sports facilities.



He thanked Mr. Yao Antai, Ms. Amanda Zhang Suzhen for coming to the aid of Paralympic Ghana and further reiterated a call for other companies in the country to support Paralympic Sports in the nation as he is very much hopeful of medals at the games.



Members of the NPC Ghana Executive Board were also present.