Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks

Partey captained the side in the absence of suspended skipper Andre Dede Ayew

Otto Addo's team secured a one-all draw to qualify for the World Cup after holding the Nigerians to a goalless drawn game in Kumasi on March 25.

GOAL assesses the performances of the Black Stars in their 2022 World Cup qualifying decider against the Super Eagles at Abuja's Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday.



Joseph Wollacott - 8.5/10



The Swindon Town shot-stopper is certainly among the top reasons for Ghana’s World Cup qualification, pulling off some quality saves just as he did in Friday’s first leg. But for his poor ball distribution, he could have scored even higher marks.



Denis Odoi - 7/10



The former Belgium international started at right-back but moved to a left-wing-back spot after the break. All through, the 33-year-old gave a good account of himself, but for the penalty conceded for Nigeria’s goal.



Gideon Mensah - 7/10



Bordeaux left-back had a strong battle with Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis and will be happy for keeping the Watford striker at bay in Abuja.

Daniel Amartey - 8.5/10



The Leicester City centre-back had some strong battles with Victor Osimhen but will be happy with his general performance on the day, even if he had some scary moments.



Alexander Djiku - 8.5/10



Djiku was his usual hard-tackling self against the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, giving a good account of himself.



Iddrisu Baba- 7/10



Iddrisu Baba did not have the best of days on Tuesday as Nigeria took control of midfield in the first half. It was even worse that his game was cut short after sustaining a head injury with half-time approaching.



Thomas Partey - 8.5/10

Partey gave Ghana a crucial opener with a shot from outside the box. Despite seemingly losing the midfield battle to Nigeria in the first half, he raised his game after the break to help hold on to victory. His leadership as captain in the absence Andre Ayew deserves commendation too.



Mohammed Kudus - 6/10



Kudus could not find his rhythm in Abuja, just as he failed to do for the most part of the first leg and will do well to lift his game ahead of the World Cup.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - 6/10



Issahaku was largely missing during his 45 minutes of first half action, and it was not surprising he was hauled off at half-time.



Jordan Ayew - 6/10



Like Issahaku on the right wing, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew failed to provide any significant threat to Nigeria down the left wing and was taken off during the break.

Felix Afena-Gyan - 7/10



Afena failed to score on Tuesday but worked tirelessly to help trouble Nigeria’s backline. His inexperience showed once again that he still has a lot to learn.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh - 7/10



The Germany-based attacker contributed to helping Ghana retain more possession after coming on at the start of the second half.



Andy Yiadom - 6.5



Yiadom took over the right-back spot as Odoi moved to left side of defence and did well to hold off Ademola Lukman and Moses Simon down the left.



Elisha Owusu - 7/10

Gent star Owusu was introduced ahead of the second half as Ghana attempted to shore up their midfield and did enough to help stabilise things.



Osman Bukari - 6.5/10



The Nantes winger added more bite to the Black Stars’ attack down the right after coming on in the 73rd minute.



Kwasi Okyere-Wriedt - Not rated



Came on for Afena-Gyan on the stroke of full-time. Not rated.



