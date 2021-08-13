Ghana Police sets up special team to investigate alleged match fixing in Ghana football

A special team has been formed to investigate match fixing

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has formed a special team to investigate the match-fixing and bribery allegation that hit the Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 clash between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC.

This follows an earlier meeting between President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah on Monday, July 26, 2021.



The Investigative team is led by a Commissioner Of Police (COP) with support from other Divisions within the Police Unit.



The team has begun work and are expected to cooperate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to weed out the canker.

The Investigative team later had an initial engagement with the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Obed Tuffuor – Integrity Officer of the GFA on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



The GFA in a statement urged any member of the public, the media and players, to contact the Investigative team at the CID Headquarters in Accra.



Currently, Prosecutors of the Ghana Football Association are dealing with the sporting investigations with the police set to deal with the criminal aspect of the matters.