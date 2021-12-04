Ghana Premier League: Accra Lions score late to beat Eleven Wonders 1-0

Accra Lions

Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon left it late to pick maximum points from Techiman Eleven Wonders when the two teams locked horns in the Ghana Premier League.

The league’s newcomers since the start of the 2021/2022 league season have excelled but unfortunately failed to win in successive games.



Hoping to get things right as the season progresses, the team today set up strong at the Accra Sports Stadium when they faced off with matchday 6 opponent Eleven Wonders.



Throughout the first half, both teams threatened but lacked the men upfront to find the back of the net.

It was the same in the second half until Frederick Asante equalized for Accra Lions in the 92nd minute of the game to seal a narrow win for his club to force the opponent to succumb to a painful defeat.



The win pushes Accra Lions to 10th on the Ghana Premier League table while Eleven Wonders are now just one place from the relegation zone.