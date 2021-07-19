Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko bag GHC135,000 reward package from sponsors

Mon, 19 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Asante Kotoko received a cheque for GHC135,000 from sponsor Hisense for not losing 27 matches in the just-ended GPL campaign.
The presentation was done at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday after their 1-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks.
Kotoko won 15 matches and drew 12 to finish second on the table with 57 points; four more behind champions Hearts of Oak.
The Porcupine Warriors lost seven matches.
Our sponsor @Hisensegh1 Ghana today presented to us a cheque of Ghc135,000 as our reward package for the 27 Premier League games that we did not lose this season.— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 18, 2021
We're grateful to @Hisensegh1 ???? #ASKC #Hisense #KUMAPEM pic.twitter.com/6PVQRCF5eI
