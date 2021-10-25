Ghana Premier League: Clubs allowed to make five substitutions for 2021/22 season

The GPL will kick off Friday, October 29

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League will be allowed to make up to five substitutions in a game starting next season.

The move comes into effect after the Ghana Premier League reached an agreement with the 18 Premier League clubs.



The decision to adopt this rule follows the decision of FIFA’s law-makers – International Football Association Board (IFAB) to give clubs the option of increasing substitutes to protect player welfare amid a congested fixture schedule in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the 2019/20 season.

A number of Leagues across the globe adopted the rule when football returned in the 2019/20 season allowing teams to use five substitutes instead of the standard three – and Ghana will now follow in the footsteps of the other League like the EPL, SPL, La-liga among others.



This rule will be in place for the entire 2021/22 season which is set to commence on Friday, October 29, 2021 and run through to Sunday, June 19, 2022.