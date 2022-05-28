0
Ghana Premier League: Match Preview – Legon Cities vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Legon Cities 098765.jfif Legon Cities manager, Maxwell Konadu having pep talk with his players

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities returns to their home grounds against Bibiani Goldstars on Sunday in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League encounter.

The Royals will hope to return to winning ways after sharing the spoils against Bechem United last weekend.

Maxwell Konadu's side have managed three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five matches in the league.

Currently occupying the seventh position with 43 points, Legon Cities will make effort to finish among the top four clubs at the end of the season considering the point gap between the teams.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League newcomers are aiming to maintain their winning run after inflicting a 2-0 win over Real Tamale United last weekend.

Michael Osei's outfit have managed three wins and two defeats in their last five games in the domestic top-flight.

With two points separating Goldstars and Legon Cities, the Bibiani-based club will hope to beat the Royals in order to overtake them on the league standings.

Bibiani Goldstars sits in 11th position with 41 points after 30 matches into the season.

