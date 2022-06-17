0
Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko receive GHS 180K from sponsor

Db917d09c73504e5f25d99d805a2d99e L File Photo: The presentation being done

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko have received GH¢180,000 from sponsor Hisense for winning the Ghana Premier League.

Hisense presented two dummy cheques to Kotoko on their coronation day in Kumasi on Sunday.

The cheques – GHS108,000 in bonuses for the club and GHS72,000 for the club's legends – capped off a fantastic day for the champions.

In addition, the company will pay GHS4,000 to the club and their legends as winning bonuses for Sunday's 3-0 victory over Elmina Sharks.

If Kotoko wins their final league game of the season, Hisense will give the players and club legends an extra GH8,000.

Each player received a Hisense souvenir for their outstanding performance throughout the campaign.

According to Hisense's management, the rewards are intended to motivate the club to strive for greater success.

Hisense stated in a release from its Marketing and PR department, "...we at Hisense Ghana are indeed proud of this great feat."

“We are happy to be part of this success story and to be associated with this powerful brand. It has really paid off. We are urging you to go the extra mile in your quest to extend your dominance on the African terrain.

"We will continue to support you, go and conquer Africa. Congratulations to you and your teeming fans who continue to patronise our high-quality products.”

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
