Ghana Premier League club in trouble for plagiarizing Chelsea's tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have been called out on social media for plagiarizing Chelsea’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death.
In their tribute which came minutes after that Chelsea, Legon Cities dubbed the words of the English club with just some little changes.
Football fans on social media have been roasting the ‘Royal Club’ for intellectual dishonesty.
Queen Elizabeth II died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Royal Family announced.
The longest-serving monarch acceded the throne at the young age of 26 and ruled for over seventy years.
Following her death, his son, Prince Charles has succeeded her as King of the United Kingdom.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
- Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
- 'A staunch advocate of global development and a beacon of peace' - Bawumia eulogizes Queen Elizabeth II
- 1961 and 1999: The two times Queen Elizabeth II visited Ghana
- Economic crunch: Don't use Elizabeth's death as another excuse - Social media users warn Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles