Ghana Premier League club in trouble for plagiarizing Chelsea's tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Legon Cities have been accused of intellectual dishonesty

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have been called out on social media for plagiarizing Chelsea’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death.

In their tribute which came minutes after that Chelsea, Legon Cities dubbed the words of the English club with just some little changes.



Football fans on social media have been roasting the ‘Royal Club’ for intellectual dishonesty.



Queen Elizabeth II died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Royal Family announced.



The longest-serving monarch acceded the throne at the young age of 26 and ruled for over seventy years.

Following her death, his son, Prince Charles has succeeded her as King of the United Kingdom.







