Ghana Premier League clubs are not at my level - Tamale City striker

Tamale City FC striker, Sampson Eduku, has made bold statements regarding the level of competition in the Ghana Premier League.
The striker has said that he has yet to face a tough opponent in the current season, which is 16 rounds into the campaign.
Despite playing against top-tier teams like Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, Eduku believes that all the clubs in the league are not on his level.
He stated in an interview with Asanteman FM, "I haven’t met any though game since the season started. All the clubs are not at my level.”
Eduku has been performing well in his new team, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists in 10 matches.
