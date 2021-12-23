Ghana Premier League clubs chase ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has confirmed to receiving offers from the Ghana Premier League club as he set sights on a return to the pitch.
The enterprising midfielder who controversially joined the Phobians at the expense of Kotoko in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM said he is not done with active football and has therefore reveal Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold interest.
“I have not retired from the game, so most definitely I will return to the pitch. A lot of clubs have contacted me for my services, so I am weighing up my options” he said.
“I can confirm Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold interest’
Kofi Abanga who is currently without a club added he has been training to be in good shape for a possible return to the field.
