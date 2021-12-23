1
Menu
Sports

Ghana Premier League clubs chase ex-Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga

Kofi Abanga Retirement Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga

Thu, 23 Dec 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has confirmed to receiving offers from the Ghana Premier League club as he set sights on a return to the pitch.

The enterprising midfielder who controversially joined the Phobians at the expense of Kotoko in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM said he is not done with active football and has therefore reveal Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold interest.

“I have not retired from the game, so most definitely I will return to the pitch. A lot of clubs have contacted me for my services, so I am weighing up my options” he said.

“I can confirm Eleven Wonders and Ashantigold interest’

Kofi Abanga who is currently without a club added he has been training to be in good shape for a possible return to the field.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: