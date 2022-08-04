0
Menu
Sports

Ghana Premier League clubs to get instant winning bonus GPL headline sponsor

FZPE3ksWAAA3KNC GFA has signed a deal with betPawa to sponsor the GPL

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League, betPawa will be introducing the Locker Room Bonus as part of their partnership deal with the Ghana Football Association.

The betting company has signed a three-year deal worth $6 million as headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League.

In addition to the agreed-upon principal, the sponsors will introduce a Locker Room Bonus for each match won.

The move to introduce the Locker Room Bonus is to help in the paying of winning bonuses for the various clubs.

The partnership between betPawa and the Ghana Football Association is aimed at properly marketing and positioning the elite league to become an African phenomenon as one of the most successful and attractive leagues on the continent.

Signing on behalf of betPawa, international superstar and betPawa stakeholder Mr Eazi highlighted that “the company’s high appetite for growing and harnessing talents, creating opportunities and rewarding fans across its markets are a few of the many reasons for partnering with the GFA”.

GFA President Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on his part commended betPawa for the partnership.

“On behalf of the Executive Council and the football fraternity in Ghana I wish to thank you for your support”.

Mr Okraku further pointed out that Ghana is blessed with a lot of football talents and evidence is seen through the display of soccer artistry across the various leagues. He further stated that “for the country to be able to compete fiercely and on equal footing with other talents across the globe, there is the need for companies like betPawa and corporate Ghana to contribute to complement the effort of the Government.

The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League is scheduled to be launched on 2nd September 2022 with the league kicking off on the weekend of 9th to the 12th September 2022.

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Ablakwa ‘shades’ Ken Agyapong
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested
Pastor, wife granted bail for allegedly defrauding 875 victims
What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview before his demise
Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals
I was an active member of Methodist Boys’ Brigade - Bawumia
Prof. Steve Hanke talks about Ghana's economy
Adom-Otchere slams NDC MP
Related Articles: