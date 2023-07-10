Ghana Premier League clubs to receive GH¢50k support from GFA for youth clubs

FA President Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has announced a financial package of GH₵50,000 for clubs to support the establishment of their youth teams.

This aims to encourage clubs to provide opportunities for young players and prioritize their development within the club structure.



Speaking at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress at the KNUST Great Hall on Monday, July 10, Okraku revealed that clubs will receive an additional GH25,000 if two of their youth team players feature in more than 15 games.



“Each Ghana Premier League club is to be supported with GHC50,000 for setting up a youth team. Clubs would also get GHC 25,000 when two of their youth players team players feature in more than 15 games”, he said.



The GFA's financial support for youth team establishment and player development demonstrates their commitment to nurturing young talents and strengthening the grassroots football system in Ghana.

The four-year term for Kurt's administration will come to an end on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.



The Elections Committee has already submitted the road map for the 2023 GFA Elections, which will be made available to the public in the near future.



Notable among candidates who have expressed interest in the GFA President are, George Afriyie, former Vice President of the GFA, Kojo Yankah, former Regional Football Association (RFA) for Western Region, and Bernard Amofah Jantuah of Berekum Chelsea.



