Ghana Premier League new side Samartex FC signs talented forward Gabriel Bonnah

Gabriel Bonnah

Ghanaian club, Samartex FC have completed the signing of talented Ghanaian attacker Gabriel Bonnah.

The club last season excelled in the national division one league and managed to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



As part of efforts to strengthen the squad of the team, Samartex FC have decided to bring in reinforcements.



In a post on the Twitter page of the club, it has confirmed that forward Gabriel Bonnah has inked a permanent deal to join the club.



“ Talented forward, Gabriel Bonnah, has joined us on a permanent deal from Banana Inn FC.



"The Super-colossal talent has been tipped to shoulder Ghana in future following his terrific performance," the club tweeted.