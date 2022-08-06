0
Ghana Premier League newcomers Samatex 1996 appoint Annor Walker as head coach

Annor Walker Weak Coach Annor Walker

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, FC Samatex has announced Annor Walker as the club’s new head coach.

The experienced gaffer joins the Sameraboi side from Great Olympics on a two-year contract.

The club posted on their official Twitter handle to announce the new coach

“We’re extremely delighted to announce experienced tactician, ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? as our new Head Coach.

“The experienced gaffer joins us on a 2-year deal”.

Annor Walker last season guided Great Olympics to a sixth place finish on the Ghana Premier League table.

The license A holder also doubles as the Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies with which he led the team to beat Benin 4-0 in aggregate to set up the final qualifying round with Nigeria in the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

Walker previously had stints with Nania, Heart of Lions, and Berekum Chelsea where he won the FA Cup and Super Cup in 2011.

