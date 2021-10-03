1
Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders snap up Isaac Kwain

Sun, 3 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Eleven Wonders have signed enterprising right-back Isaac Kwain on a free transfer, the club has announced.

Kwain has signed a two-year contract.

He spent two years at Aduana Stars where he has excelled since 2019.

Kwain previously played for Karela United and Ebusua Dwarfs.

Eleven Wonders start their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign at home against AshantiGold on the opening weekend.

The Techiman-based side will also face Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, Asante Kotoko, and Elmina Sharks in their opening five matches.

