Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders snap up Isaac Kwain

Isaac Kwain

Eleven Wonders have signed enterprising right-back Isaac Kwain on a free transfer, the club has announced.

Kwain has signed a two-year contract.



He spent two years at Aduana Stars where he has excelled since 2019.



Kwain previously played for Karela United and Ebusua Dwarfs.

Eleven Wonders start their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign at home against AshantiGold on the opening weekend.



The Techiman-based side will also face Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, Asante Kotoko, and Elmina Sharks in their opening five matches.