Ghana Premier League star granted bail after five days in police cells

Amin Adams assault referee in Wonders’ defeat to Accra Lions
Accra Lions beat Wonders 1-0 in GPLWK6
Amin Adams was remanded for assaulting a referee
Eleven Wonders midfielder, Amin Adams and team manager, Ernest Amo have been granted bail after serving five days in police cells for allegedly assaulting a referee.
Multiple news outlets report that the Amasaman District Court has granted Adams and his Team Manager, Amoh who had spent five days in police custody.
The two were remanded in police custody after assaulting a referee during Wonders 1-0 loss to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The midfielder allegedly headbutted assistant referee Jasper Adenyo over an unsatisfied call by the match official.
Amin thought Lions' goal should have been flagged offside and thus rushed to the assistant line 2 to angrily complain. Things escalated quickly as the club's team manager Ernest Amo joined the player and allegedly assaulted the referee in the process.
In the end, the Police executed their duty by arresting the two. The court presided over by Mr Stanislaus Amanoipo, on Monday, December 6 remanded them for two weeks.
A delegation led by former GFA president, George Afriyie, Ghana legend Tony Baffuor, Accra Lions CEO Nana Obiri Yeboah, journalist Thomas Boakye Agyemang together with the lawyers of the duo appealed the case and were granted bail earlier this morning.
- Meet the man who saved Charles Taylor’s life in 2001
- I don’t hate Ghanaians coaches, I only want the best for my team – Alhaji Grusah
- We didn’t beat Kotoko, we punished them – Alhaji Grusah
- Hired to be fired: Five coaches who have been sacked in Ghana Premier League so far
- You have no right to arrest footballers - Football administrator slams Police
- Read all related articles