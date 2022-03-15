Ghana Premier League title race still open – Yaw Acheampong

Former Techiman Eleven Wonders gaffer Yaw Acheampong

Former Techiman Eleven Wonders gaffer Yaw Acheampong believes the battle for the Ghana Premier League title is still open and is of the view no club can claim to be winners at the moment.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Elmina Sharks coach indicated it is too early to declare Kotoko as winners. He believes there is a chunk of games to be played before the season ends.



The Porcupine Warriors are 8 points clear at the top with 44 points after 20 matches into the domestic top-flight season.

“No one can declare Kotoko as champions now because there are a lot of games to be played. They are on top with some point difference which can change at any point in time considering the results in subsequent games”



“The title race is still open, Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and other clubs are all fighting, so it will be difficult to claim a particular club has won the league,” he said.